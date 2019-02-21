Carpinteria Volleyball Wins First Match; Bishop Diego Softball Romps

Prep Roundup

Middles Luis Zamora ad Nathaniel Flores combined for 12 kills and four blocks for Carpinteria in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 sweep over Orcutt Academy in a non-league boys volleyball match on Thursday.

Liam Slade put away six kills on the outside and Diesel Slade had four kills and went on an eight-point serving run in the match.

Miguel Espinoza handled the setting and stayed composed, said coach Dino Garcia.

Carpinteria is 1-1.

Julia Gregson Fans 14 for Bishop Diego Softball



Junior pitcher Julia Gregson dominated on the mound with 14 strikeouts in her second win of the season as Bishop Diego softball routed Coastal Christian, 20-2, in five innings on Thursday.

Senior catcher Miranda Alvarez went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI to pace the Cardinals' offense. Freshman Yvette Rosales also hit a home run and a triple and dorve in five runs.

Freshman outfielder Sophia Lubbers had a pinch-hit line-drive single into left field for a RBI.

The Cardinals' next game is against Valley Christian at home on Tuesday.

