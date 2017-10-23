Girls Volleyball
Carpinteria Volleyball Wins League Final in 4 Sets
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 23, 2017 | 8:32 p.m.
Carpinteria fought back from a first-set loss and defeated Santa Paula in the final Tri-Valley League girls volleyball match of the season.
The Warriors won 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 to finish league with a 7-5 record. They'll learn their CIF playoff draw on Thursday.
Middle blocker Shaya Alexander had a big night, posting seven kills and three blocks. Libero Crystal Sanchez picked up 14 digs and served up three aces.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.