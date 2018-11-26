Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 27 , 2018, 2:36 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

City of Carpinteria Votes to Ban Personal Outdoor Marijuana Cultivation

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 26, 2018 | 10:37 p.m.

The Carpinteria City Council voted 5-0 on Monday night to ban the outdoor growing of recreational marijuana

While state law allows people to grow up to six marijuana plants personal use, the Carpinteria City Council said it must be indoors only. 

The city is trying to contend with widespread concern about the smell of cannabis in the area, and prohibiting outdoor cultivation in people's yards is intended to help address the issue.

"We have enormous odor issues," said Carpinteria resident Mike Wondolowski during the meeting.

Most of the cannabis smell in the air is coming from grow houses in the unincorporated area of the county near Carpinteria. Still, the council decided the city should limit additional outdoor cultivation. 

"There's absolutely no evidence that there would be no odor issues" with additional outdoor cultivation, Wondolowski said. 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Olmstead said the county is working to address the problems related to illegal outdoor cannabis cultivation.

"I know the people of Carpinteria have suffered through a lot of odors," Olmstead said. "Over the next year, you are going to see a lot of enforcement."

Olmstead said the county in 2018 has already eradicated more than 400,000 illegal pot plants. An estimated $1.8 million in cannabis tax revenues will help fund up to seven law enforcement officers, Olmstead said. 

"Over the next year, the residents of Carpinteria are going to see a difference," he added.

As part of the council's approval of several regulations on Monday, it also agreed to prohibit retail storefronts, drive-throughs and vending machines and all outdoor commercial cannabis activities, including outdoor storage, processing and manufacturing.

In addition, the council voted to prohibit commercial cannabis cultivation and nurseries. 

The council agreed to allow commercial cannabis distribution, non-storefront retail (delivery), laboratory testing, and manufacturing in the city's lndustrial/Research Park (M-RP) district.

Laboratory testing would be allowed with the approval of a discretionary development plan and coastal development permit by the Planning Commission.

All other commercial cannabis activities, including cultivation, retail storefront dispensaries, cannabis events, would be prohibited outside of the M-RP district.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 