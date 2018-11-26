City of Carpinteria Votes to Ban Personal Outdoor Marijuana Cultivation

The Carpinteria City Council voted 5-0 on Monday night to ban the outdoor growing of recreational marijuana.

While state law allows people to grow up to six marijuana plants personal use, the Carpinteria City Council said it must be indoors only.

The city is trying to contend with widespread concern about the smell of cannabis in the area, and prohibiting outdoor cultivation in people's yards is intended to help address the issue.

"We have enormous odor issues," said Carpinteria resident Mike Wondolowski during the meeting.

Most of the cannabis smell in the air is coming from grow houses in the unincorporated area of the county near Carpinteria. Still, the council decided the city should limit additional outdoor cultivation.

"There's absolutely no evidence that there would be no odor issues" with additional outdoor cultivation, Wondolowski said.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Olmstead said the county is working to address the problems related to illegal outdoor cannabis cultivation.

"I know the people of Carpinteria have suffered through a lot of odors," Olmstead said. "Over the next year, you are going to see a lot of enforcement."

Olmstead said the county in 2018 has already eradicated more than 400,000 illegal pot plants. An estimated $1.8 million in cannabis tax revenues will help fund up to seven law enforcement officers, Olmstead said.

"Over the next year, the residents of Carpinteria are going to see a difference," he added.

As part of the council's approval of several regulations on Monday, it also agreed to prohibit retail storefronts, drive-throughs and vending machines and all outdoor commercial cannabis activities, including outdoor storage, processing and manufacturing.

In addition, the council voted to prohibit commercial cannabis cultivation and nurseries.

The council agreed to allow commercial cannabis distribution, non-storefront retail (delivery), laboratory testing, and manufacturing in the city's lndustrial/Research Park (M-RP) district.

Laboratory testing would be allowed with the approval of a discretionary development plan and coastal development permit by the Planning Commission.

All other commercial cannabis activities, including cultivation, retail storefront dispensaries, cannabis events, would be prohibited outside of the M-RP district.

