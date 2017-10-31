Carpinteria Water Polo Battles Back to Win First-Round Playoff Game

Water Polo

Carpinteria rallied from three-goal deficits and beat San Luis Obispo, 10-7, in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 5 boys water polo playoffs on Tuesday at the Carpinteria Community Pool.

Luke Nahooikiaka-Anderson, Ali Hamadi and Wyatt Stevenson each scored two goals for the Warriors, who advance to play Chaparral on Thursday in Menifee.

The Warriors trailed 3-0 in the first period and 6-3 before halftime. They tied the score and took the lead in the third period.

"We took a few bad shots, but I have never seen my boys play so consistently as a team in a game before," Carpinteria coach Matt Organista said. "It was amazing to watch and I could not be more proud."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.