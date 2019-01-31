Carpinteria Water Polo Beats Cate to Claim City Title

Water Polo

Carpinteria capped a solid regular season in girls water polo with a 15-12 win over city rival Cate on Thursday.

The victory gives the Warriors a 10-5 record going into the CIF playoffs next week. The pairings will be released Saturday.

The Warriors honored seniors Amy Perez and Jessica Cruz before Thursday's home game.

"I am incredibly pleased with how the team played, and was happy to honor the two seniors for their stellar play and great contributions to the team throughout the season," said coach Sergio Castaneda.