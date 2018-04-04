Carpinteria Water Polo Can’t Keep Pace With Santa Ynez

Water Polo

Carpinteria goalie Mac Clayton was under constant pressure from a strong Santa Ynez team in the Warriors' boys water polo season opener on Tuesday.

Clayton made 15 blocks on 1-on-1 counterattacks, stopped seven shots from the perimeter, saved a penalty shot and had five steals in a 20-10 loss against the Pirates.

"Beat down and battered, we still managed to pull of some good playing," said Carpinteria coach Matt Organista.

Junior Ali Hamadi led the Warriors with five goals and senior Jordan Perez added three.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.