Carpinteria Water Polo Comeback Falls Short; Laguna Blanca Tennis Wins

Prep Roundup

Carpinteria couldn't make up an early deficit and lost to Newbury Park 10-7 in a non-league boys water polo match on Friday.

The Warriors fell behind 5-1 in the first period and cut the deficit to one at the beginning of the third.

The Warriors got solid games from brothers Luke and Solomon Nahooikaika, said coach Sergio Castaneda.

Laguna Blanca Tennis Beats Providence

Jenny Bohlinger of Providence outlasted Laguna Blanca's Katherine Monroy at No. 1 singles and swept her other two sets without losing a game.

Bohlinger won the battle of No. 1 players 7-5. She is now 20-0 on the season in singles.

Laguna Blanca dominated in doubles, winning eight of nine sets.