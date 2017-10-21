Water Polo
Carpinteria Water Polo Edges Cate by One Goal
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 21, 2017 | 7:42 p.m.
Ali Hamadi scored three goals, and the Carpinteria boys water polo team sealed second place in the Tri-Valley League with an 11-10 victory at Cate on Saturday.
Connor Van Wingerden, Wyatt Stevenson and Solomon Nahooikiaka each scored two goals for the Warriors, who finish behind Malibu in the league standings.
