Carpinteria Water Polo Goes 2-2 at Oxnard Tournament

Water Polo

Carpinteria's boys water polo team went 2-2 at the weather-delayed Oxnard Tournament, earning wins ocer Buena and Camarillo.

The Wariors had their game against Newbury Park on Friday stopped by lightning. They were trailing 9-7 when officials ordered everyone out of the pool with three minutes left in the fourth period. The game was resumed the next morning and Newbury Park scored a late goal to seal the win, 10-8.

The third game began soon after the loss and the Warriors fell behind by four goals against El Dorado Hawks suffered a 7-4 defeat.

They rebounded to beat Camarillo 9-4.

Assistant coach Sergio Castaneda lauded the play of seniors Luke Nahooikika-Anderson and Liam Slade

"Luke blocked multiple shots, had an incredible amount of steals, held great positioning that made passes risky for the other team, while also having great offensive movement and shots. He scored six goals," Castaneda said. "Liam Slade was a play maker and a guardian angel, with great long-range passes, exceptional call-outs and communication. He at least 36 blocks throughout the tournament."

The Warriors face Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League on Wednesday.

