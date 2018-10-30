Carpinteria Water Polo Holds Off Burroughs in CIF Opener

Water Polo

Carpinteria got a strong game from goalie Liam Slade and defeated Burbank-Burroughs, 8-6, in a first-round game of the CIF-SS Division 4 boys water polo playoffs on Tuesday at the Carpinteria Community Pool.

Slade blocked several shots and scored a goal at the end of the first period, beating the Burroughs' goalie with a length-of-the-pool shot.

"Liam had an incredible performance," said Carpinteria assistant Sergio Castaneda.

The coach also lauded the defense of freshman Mateo Handall. Handall also contributed to the game-clinching goal in the fourth period.

Carpinteria travels to Santa Monica on Thursday for a second-round game.