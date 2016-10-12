Carpinteria Water Polo Loses a Heartbreaker

Water Polo

Carpinteria suffered a heart-breaking 14-13 boys water polo loss to Villanova Prep in sudden death overtime on Wednesday.

The Wildcats outscored the Warriors 6-3 in the fourth period to tie the score 13-13 and send the game into overtime. Neither team scored in two 3-minute periods, so the game went into a sudden-death situation. Villanova tallied the final goal to take the win.

Despite the loss, Carpinteria coach Matt Organista was pleased with his team's offensive production.

"We came together today and played extremely well on offense," he said.

Senior Sal Briceno scored 4 goals to lead the Warriors. Junior Wyatt Stevenson and Jordan Perez each tallied 3 goals and Connor Van Wingeden and Malek Mehai added two apiece.

"This is a good thing on the offensive side. We just need to work on our defensive side and we will be set," said Organista.

