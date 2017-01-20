Water Polo
Carpinteria Water Polo Loses to Foothill Tech
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 20, 2017 | 6:56 p.m.
Carpinteria girls water polo stayed close with CIF-SS Division 3 power Foothill Tech for a half before the Dragons pulled away for an 8-1 win in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
The Warriors played well defensively, coming up with 18 steals, led by freshman Sadie Mead with five. Goalie Nicole Poulos made 14 saves.
Leilanie Silva scored the lone goal for Carpinteria.
