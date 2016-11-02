Carpinteria Water Polo Nabs 2nd Place, CIF Playoff Spot

Water Polo

Everything played out perfectly for the Carpinteria boys water polo team on Wednesday and as a result the Warriors finished second in the Tri-Valley League and earned a CIF playoff spot.

Carpinteria defeated Foothill Tech, 13-4 while Villanova lost at Nordhoff, giving the Warriors sole possession of second place. Carpinteria and Villanova entered the final day of the regular season with 7-3 league records.

Senior Forrest Van Stein poured in seven goals to lead the Warriors. Malek Mehai and Sal Briceno added two goals a piece and Wyatt Stevenson and Eric Thornbourgh tallied one each. Mehai led a solid defensive effort with seven steals; Thornbourgh and Van Stein each had three steals. Goalie Mac Clayton made nine blocks and had three steals.

Carpinteria seniors Josh Kitt, Van Stein, Briceno, Mehia and Thornbourgh were honored before the game.

The Warriors will go on to the CIF Division 5 playoffs. The draw is Saturday and the first round begins on Tuesday.

