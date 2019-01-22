Carpinteria Water Polo Puts Itself in Title Picture

Water Polo

Goalie Kate Gay stopped 15 shots, and the Carpinteria girls water polo team put itself in position to win the Citrus Coast League championship by knocking off first-place Santa Paula 9-8 on Tuesday.

Freshman Natalia Perez scored the game-winning goal for the Warriors after Santa Paula rallied from a 6-2 deficit and tied the score at 8-8.

Gay stopped two Santa Paula shots in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory.

"This was a massive victory," said Carpinteria coach Sergio Castaneda.

The Warriors (4-1 in league) play Fillmore on Thursday and Nordhoff on Friday at home with a shot to share the title or win it outright.



