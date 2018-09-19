Carpinteria Water Polo Rolls Past Nordhoff in League Opener

Water Polo

Senior JR Hajducko scored three goals to lead the Carpinteria boys water polo team to a 13-3 rout over Nordhoff on Wednesday. in the Citrus Coast League opener.

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back

Assistant coach Sergio Castaneda said Hajducko's movement and positioning set up several goals.

"Nathan Endow played a great game with the team in mind, providing multiple assists and creating openings for other team members to shine," said Castaneda.

"Coach Kim and I were excited to see the playmaking and teamwork today and are happy about their first league win."

The Warriors are 6-2 and 1-0 in the Citrus Coast League,

