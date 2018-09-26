Wednesday, September 26 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Carpinteria Water Polo Romps; Santa Barbara Tennis Wins; Bishop VB Falls

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 26, 2018 | 8:20 p.m.

Carpinteria jumped out to a 7-0 lead and romped to a 17-2 water polo win over Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League game on Wednesday.

Corbin Pampel and Balti Nunez made their varsity debuts and were components to the team's success," said assistant coach Sergio Castaneda. "Corbin created a lot of offensive pressure with two goals to his name, while Balti exhibited great defensive play and offensive positioning."

Carpinteria is 2-0 in league and 7-2 overall.

Santa Barbara Tennis Beats Ventura

The Dons swept the first round of sets and rolled to a 13-5 non-league win.

The senior doubles team of Sarah Jacobs and Susanna Lofvander scored a closely fought 7-5 victory over the Cougars' No. 1 team in the second round.

Santa Barbara's  No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, Claire Stotts and Sophia Ostovany, "were patient with their play today and were willing to build points intelligently," said coach Danny Echt.

The doubles teams won eight sets.

"It is good to see our doubles teams playing higher percentage tennis, making many more first serves and returns in play.  The Dons are being smart about when to attack, particularly at the net, and are finding success closing out points, which is helping our team gain confidence. 
 
The Dons are 6-8 on the season and 3-1 in Channel League.  
 

Bishop Diego Volleyball Falls in 3

Bishop Diego was swept by St. Bonaventure in a non-league girls volleyball match on Wednesday, 25-13, 25-16, 25-22.

Lauren Holsted posted a double-double with 16 kills and 17 digs and Marynicole Ramirez picked up 41 digs and passed a 2.6 ratio.

The Cardinals are back in action Thursday against Thacher in a Frontier League match.

