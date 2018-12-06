Carpinteria Water Polo Shows Potential in Loss to Cabrillo

Water Polo

Carpinteria showed it has a potent offense in a 21-11 girls water polo loss against Cabrillo at the Lompoc Aquatic Center on Thursday.

It was the first game of the season for the Warriors and new coach Sergio Castaneda.

"It was good to see the team finally be able to play in a game setting together," Castaneda said. "Even though we took a loss, there were multitudes of great plays that showed that the team has incredible potential for the games to come."

Junior Sadie Mead scored four goals and freshman Brianna Rodriguez added three goals and made set up others with her play-making ability.

The Warriors' next game is the Citrus Coast League opener against Nordhoff on Tuesday.