Carpinteria Water Polo Stays in First With Rout of Nordhoff

Carpinteria won its third Citrus Coast League girls water polo game of the week and remained in a first-place tie with Santa Paula.
The Warriors routed Nordhoff, 17-2, on Friday and improved to 6-1 with one game remaining on Tuesday against Hueneme.
"Senior Amy Perez had a phenomenal game," coach Sergio Castaneda said. "She started the moment with a great corner shot on the first play of the game, while shutting down the offense of Nordhoff with oppressive defensive play.'
Carpinteria is 8-5 overall.