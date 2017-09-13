Carpinteria Water Polo Swamps Nordhoff, 19-8

Eight players scored for Carpinteria in a 19-8 boys water polo win over Nordhoff on Wednesday.
Seniors Connor Van Wingerden and Wyatt Stevenson led the way for the Warriors with four goals apiece. Jordan Perez had three goals and Ali Hamadi and JR Hajducko scored two each in the Tri-Valley League game.
Coach Matt Organista praised the defense of twin brothers Luke and Solomon Nahooikiaka against Nordhoff's top player.
