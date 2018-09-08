Sunday, September 9 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Carpinteria Water Polo Wins Conejo Tournament Championship

Carpinteria water polo Click to view larger
Carpinteria’s boys water polo team won four games to capture the Conejo Tournament title. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 8, 2018 | 7:11 p.m.

Carpinteria pulled out three close wins and captured the Conejo Classic boys water polo tournament championship on Saturday in Thousand Oaks.

The Warriors defeated Camarillo in the final, 10-7, after edging Brentwood (11-9) and Foothill Tech (8-6). They opened the tournament with a 12-6 win over Exeter of the Central Valley.

Carpinteria extended a 5-4 halftime lead to 8-5 by the end of the third period in the final. Camarillo threatened in the fourth period, but Ali Hamadi scored two goals and goalie Liam Slade came up big. Slade finished with 13 saves and Hamadi had six goals in the game and 15 in the tournament.

In a back-and-forth against Brentwood, the Warriors were up 10-9 in the last minute when freshman Mateo Handall received a pass. He smartly shot a rainbow lob that bounced off the cross bar and into the net for the clinching goal.

"Mateo has earned the nickname IQ for his water polo intelligence and decision making," said assistant coach Sergio Castaneda.

Against Foothill Tech, Carpinteria went up 4-1 before the Dragons battled back and pulled to within one, 6-5, in the fourth period.

"This game was rough on the Warriors as they faced ejection after ejection, forcing them to play a man down for a significant portion of time," said Castaneda. "However, the Warriors were unshaken despite the situation that also involved two team members being majored and one being injured from the squad."

Solomon Nahooikika-Anderson scored two crucial goals and blocked multiple shots in the field on man-down situations. Slade also frustrated the Dragons with superb play in the cage.

In the first game, freshmen Reyn Clayton and Coby Gonzalez scored one and two goals, respectively, in their debuts, while their defensive play got the team multiple steals.

"We were excited about our first-ever tournament win with this new squad," said Castaneda.

Carpintera is now 4-1 on the young season. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 