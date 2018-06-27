Carpinteria Win Sets Up Showdown for 2nd

Carpinteria routed Fillmore 14-3 on Friday, setting up a showdown for second place in the Tri-Valley League girls water polo race.
The Warriors host Malibu on Monday, with second place and a higher playoff ranking at stake.
Against Fillmore, goalie Nicole Poulos got the opportunity to play in the field and scored her first career goal.
