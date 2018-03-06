Carpinteria Wins Volleyball Opener in Four Sets

Carpinteria's boys volleyball team opened its season with a four-set win over Nordhoff on Tuesday. The scores were 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 26-24.
Co-captain Jack Gay paced the attack with 12 kills, two blocks and four service aces. Setter Luke Nakasone dished out 19 asssists.
The Warriors host Foothill Tech on Thursday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.