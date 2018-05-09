Carpinteria Takes 1st Round Face-Off Against Templeton, 13-5

Tennis

Carpinteria boys tennis pulled out a 13-5 win against Templeton in its first round CIF match on Wednesday.

Carlos Costilla, Jeremy Saito and Myles Morgan all went 2-1 and showed focus across three sets.

The Warriors escaped with seven of nine doubles sets, but coach Charles Bryant noted the sets were quite close.

"We seemed to go for too much too soon or would force shots that weren't there," Bryant said. "We need to learn from this as I do not think we will be as fortunate in our next match as far as our opponent missing starters."

Standout doubles duos Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata and Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski went 2-0 before Luke paired with Steve Poulos to win a third set.

Carp (15-4) will host Magnolia for a second-round matchup on Friday.

