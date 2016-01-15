Carpinteria Wins 2nd Straight TVL Game

Boys Soccer

Juan Pablo Alvarez converted a penalty kick and goalkeeper Jose Sanchez made it stand up, sending Carpinteria to a 1-0 victory over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League boys soccer match at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Carpinteria is off to a 2-0 start in league after going winless during the non-league season.

It has been a rough start to our season," coach Leo Quintero said. 'However, these young men have not lost focus on the big picture and it has shown in these past two league game which, in my eyes, are the ones that matter."

Alvarez was brought down inside the box on a corner kick, resulting in the penalty kick.

Sanchez made three game-changing saves to record the second straight shuout for the Warriors. Sanchez played in place of Lalo Delgado, who moved to center back for the match.

Carpinteria (2-8, 2-0 )hosts defending CIF champion Dunn in a non-league game on Monday.

