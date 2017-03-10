Carpinteria Wins 9 Swim Events at Hueneme Relays

Swimming

Carpinteria's swim teams opened the season with an impressive performance at the Hueneme Relays Invitational on Friday.

The Warrior boys won five events and the girls four and each swam a CIF consideration time in the 4 x 100 free relay.

The boys team of freshmen Caleb Classen, juniors Ryan Fly and Jordan Perez, and senior Sal Briceno blew away the field and clocked 3:44.68.

Sophomore Jessica Cruz, freshmen Sadie Mead, Sydney Endow and Lexi Persson clinched first place in 4:20.59.

The girls also won the 8x50 relay with Sadie Mead, sophomore Amy Perez, junior Emily Durtche, senior Leilanie Silva, freshmen Olivia Sheaffer, Endow, Person and Cruz; the 4x50 backstroke (Cruz, Perez, Silva and Mead) and 4x50 breaststroke (Durtche, Sheaffer, Endow and Person.)

The relay winners for the boys included the 4x100 medley team of Briceno, Classen, Perez and freshman Nathan Endow; the 8x50 free (Briceno, Classen, Perez, senior Josh Kitt, junior Connor Van Wingerden, Fly, junior Michael Leonard and junor Danny Carrera; 4x50 backstroke (Fly, Carrera, Kitt and Van Wingerden, and the 4x50 breast (junior Mac Clayton, Kitt, Endow and Leonard).



