Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:25 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Carpinteria Wins 9 Swim Events at Hueneme Relays

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 10, 2017 | 7:26 p.m.

Carpinteria's swim teams opened the season with an impressive performance at the Hueneme Relays Invitational on Friday.

The Warrior boys won five events and the girls four and each swam a CIF consideration time in the 4 x 100  free relay.

The boys team of freshmen Caleb Classen, juniors Ryan Fly and Jordan Perez, and senior Sal Briceno blew away the field and clocked 3:44.68. 

Sophomore Jessica Cruz, freshmen Sadie Mead, Sydney Endow and Lexi Persson clinched first place in 4:20.59.

The girls also won the 8x50 relay with Sadie Mead, sophomore Amy Perez, junior Emily Durtche, senior Leilanie Silva, freshmen Olivia Sheaffer, Endow, Person and Cruz; the 4x50 backstroke (Cruz, Perez, Silva and Mead) and 4x50 breaststroke (Durtche, Sheaffer, Endow and Person.)

The relay winners for the boys included the 4x100 medley team of Briceno, Classen, Perez and freshman Nathan Endow; the 8x50 free (Briceno, Classen, Perez, senior Josh Kitt, junior Connor Van Wingerden, Fly, junior Michael Leonard and junor Danny Carrera; 4x50 backstroke (Fly, Carrera, Kitt and Van Wingerden, and the 4x50 breast (junior Mac Clayton, Kitt, Endow and Leonard).

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 