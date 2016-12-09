Carpinteria Wins After Huge Fourth Quarter

Boys Basketball

After being held to only 14 points in the first half, the Carpinteria boys basketball team made the necessary adjustments to come back and win against Santa Paula in the Fillmore Tournament.

The Warriors (3-1) doubled their first half point total in the third quarter, scoring 14 to pull within eight points of Santa Paula, 28-36.

The fourth quarter featured an offensive explosion by Carpinteria, who poured in 28 points and held Santa Paula to only 10 to win, 56-46.

"I was happy with the way we responded in the second half," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales, "but we have to learn to play a full 32 minutes to have the success we want."

Terrell Richardson and Dom Sturdivan had strong performances offensively and defensively for the Warriors.

Carpinteria continues tournament play on Saturday.

