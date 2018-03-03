Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:41 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Wins CIF Soccer Title in Dramatic Fashion Over Rubidoux

Warriors get game winner on an own goal in overtime

The Carpinteria soccer team celebrates winning the CIF championship at Corona High. The Warriors beat Rubidoux 3-2 in overtime. Click to view larger
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | March 3, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

After a trying winter that involved a compromised schedule in a time of disasters, Carpinteria High boys soccer prevailed to win the  CIF-Southern Section Division 6 Championship in a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over Rubidoux on Saturday night Corona High.

The Warriors scored the golden goal in the 88th minute when a long throw-in from Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson resulted in a Rubidoux own goal. The goalie misplayed the throw and the ball deflected off a defender and into the net.

“It’s one of those bang-bang plays that you don’t know who, when or how, but you’re glad it happened, and I’m glad it happened in our favor,” Carpinteria coach Leo Quintero told reporters after the game.

The throw-in came after the Warriors broke up a Rubidoux threat and went on a counterattack.

For the fourth straight playoff game, Carpinteria won by scoring three goals.

The title is the first for Carpinteria since 1999.

Vincent Gonzalez and Angel Orozco scored goals for the Warriors.

Saturday’s championship match was action packed. Gonzalez slipped the ball past the Rubidoux back-line, capitalizing on a misplayed back pass to draw first blood in just the second minute.

But Rubidoux's Rafael Arroyo equalized in the ninth, firing a missile from 25 yards out to beat goalkeeper Christian Estrada. 

The Warriors played on the side of patience throughout. They allowed Rubidoux to dance in their territory, waiting for slip-ups to poke the ball away and go on the counterattack.  

The first half was marked by Carpinteria’s offensive prowess. Orozco caught up to a long ball, locked in on the Rubidoux goalie, touching the ball past him for a 2-1 lead at the 18th minute. 

Estrada tucked away a tight Rubidoux corner minutes later, securing a 2-1 advantage at the half.  

Carpinteria overcame a slew of Rubidoux close-calls in the second half. Estrada thwarted several second-half Rubidoux efforts, including a free kick in the 60th minute.  

But Rubidoux beat Estrada for the equalizer 62nd minute.

That threw the match into a frenzy, as both teams created breakaway opportunities only to have the defenses step up and clear the ball away. 

