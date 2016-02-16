Carpinteria Wins CIF Water Polo Wild-Card Game

Water Polo

Brenda Rodriguez scored two quick goals to give Carpinteria an early lead, and the Warriors never looked back in beating Los Amigos High of Garden Grove, 11-8, in a CIF Division 7 girls water polo wild-card playoff match on Tuesday.

Carpinteria advances to the main draw and will travel to Santa Ana Valley for a first-round game on Thursday.

Rodriguez fought off double- and triple-team coverage to score six goals in Tuesday's win. Bekah Razo added two goals and Crystal Landeros, Elena Benidze, and Lili Castillo scored one each for the Warriors

Coach Lance Hoffman praised the defensive effort. Nine players had steals in the game and goalie Nicole Poulos made 10 saves.

