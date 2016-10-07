Carpinteria Wins Close Match Over Rival Nordhoff

Water Polo

Senior Sal Briceno led the Carpinteria High boys water polo team to a 9-8 league victory over Nordhoff Friday, scoring 4 goals on the day.

The Warriors were able to shut down Nordhoff's electric Finn Edwards and eek out the win. Juniors Jordan Perez and Wyatt Stevenson and Seniors Forrest Van Stein and Malek Mehai worked together as a team and contributed one goal each.

Sophomore twins Luke and Solomon Nahoikiaka-Anderson double teamed Edwards much of the match, preventing him from getting anything going.

With the victory, Carpinteria improved to 2-1 in league play on the season. The Warriors play Villanova Prep next Wednesday.

