Carpinteria Wins Close Road Game Over Villanova

Tennis

The Carpinteria High girls tennis team won a road matchup against Villanova Tuesday afternoon 11-7.

"This was a tight match and we were able to come up with some big wins in both singles and doubles today," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

In singles, Kathryn Blair won two of three sets in the No. 2 position.

Jessica Lord and Sydney Endow both contributed singles victories as well.

In doubles, Athena Cuellar and Jeanette Fantone swept, as did Josie Gordon winning two sets with Maria Zamora, and one set with Alejandra Garcia.

Hali Schwasnick and Anna Artiaga also picked up a win for the Warriors.

With the win, Carpinteria improves to 7-4 overall, but remains winless (0-2) in Tri-Valley League Play.

