Carpinteria Wins Consolation Championship at Fillmore Tournament

Boys Basketball

The Carpinteria boys basketball team defeated host Fillmore, 73-57, on Saturday to take home the consolation championship at the Fillmore Tournament.

Noah Nuno and Dom Sturdivan scored 17 and 10 first-half points, respectively, as the Warriors rolled to a 41-30 lead at the break.

Carpinteria outscored Fillmore in the second half and improved to 4-1 on the season.

Nuno was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 21 points over three games.

"Everyone now has a better understanding and is buying in to what their role is for us to be successful," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales.

Gonzales praised the play of Sturdivan and Terrell Richardson, whom he felt deserved to make the all-tournament team.

