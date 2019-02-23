Carpinteria Wins Five Events at Rincon Relays

Track & Field

Carpinteria athletes won five events at the season-opening Rincon Relays track and field meet at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

On the boys side, Victor Rinaldi took the 600 meters in a time 1:29.89 and Isaac De Alba captured the shot put at 44-2.5.

Alejandra Cardona set a PR in winning the girls 100 hurdles in 18.11. The Alvarez twins swept the horizontal jumps, with Shaylah taking the long jump at 14-5.5 and Savannah winning the triple jump at 31-5.5.

Orcutt Academy took the boys team title with 116 points and Fillmore won the girls title with 103. The Carpinteria girls were third and the boys fifth.