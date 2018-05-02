Carpinteria Wins Frontier League Title With 13-5 Romp of Foothill Tech

Tennis

Carpinteria boys tennis won, 13-5, against Foothill Tech on Wednesday at Ventura College.

Doubles led the way for the Warriors as they swept every round. Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata didn't drop a single game.

Jackson Phillips/Ian McCurry went 2-0 and Steve Poulos/JR Hajducko went 1-0.

In singles, Jeremy Saito had a rematch and a prematch as he beat Ethan Wang in a tiebreak. He had played him Monday in the league tournament, with Saito winning in three sets.

"We finished on a strong note and will now wait to see what the playoffs bring," said coach Charles Bryant. "We know the competition will be very tough but our team seems to be learning how to pull out tight, close sets and hopefully we can carry that experience into the playoffs."

Carpinteria finishes the regular season 14-4 overall and 8-0 in the Frontier League.

