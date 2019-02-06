Carpinteria Wins Girls Water Polo Playoff Opener

Water Polo

Carpinteria held off Pioneer for an 11-9 victory in a CIF Division 7 girls water polo playoff match on Wednesday at Carpinteria.

The Warriors will next travel to second-seeded Chadwick in Palos Verdes on Saturday.

Coach Sergio Castaneda lauded the play of Cassidy Hadjucko, Piper Clayton and Sadie Mead.

"Sophmore Cassidy Hadjucko had an incredible game, with three crucial goals to her name and incredible teamwork," he said. "Freshman Piper Clayton also played phenomenally. Piper did not score any goals herself, but her two-meter work set up multiple passes, plays, and pressure that was necessary for the Warriors to win.

"Sadie Mead scored crucial goals as well and repeated steals against the Titans' star players."

Carpinteria is 11-5 on the season.

