Carpinteria Romps 19-0 After Dropping Opener of Doubleheader to Nipomo

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | March 17, 2018 | 10:06 p.m.

Carpinteria split games against Nipomo in a Saturday softball doubleheader, coming out with a rousing win in the nightcap after dropping the first.

Nipomo 10, Carpinteria 5

The Warriors committed eight errors that allowed eight Nipomo runs. The Titans were able to jump out to a 10-0 lead in the fifth inning, but Carpinteria answered with five in the fifth off "better focus," coach Henry Gonzalez said. 

Kayana Diaz started the inning with a double, Mikayla Blair walked and Diaz scored on Raquel Cordero's infield hit. Samantha Saenz then doubled to score Blair and Cordero. Isabel Studt then hit a triple to score Saenz.  

Iliana Esquivel's sacrifice fly scored Studt to complete the five-run inning.

On the mound, Amanda Blair gave up just six hits. 

Carpinteria 19, Nipomo 0

Isabel Studt went nearly perfect at bat, going six-for-seven with two RBI and four runs scored. Samantha Saenz hit four-of-seven with 5 RBI and three runs, while Kayana Diaz notched RBIs off three-of-six hitting. 

Amanda Blair gave up only three hits with five strikeouts. 

Carpinteria was able to score eight runs in the second inning. Blair's two-run double and Saenz's two-score single were the big advances.  The team finished with four hits in the inning.

The Warriors scored seven runs in a five-hit fifth inning. Their biggest blows were a Raquel Cordero two-run single, Kayana Diaz two-run double and Isabel Studt RBI single.

