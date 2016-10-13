Carpinteria Wins Nail Biter Over Laguna Blanca

Tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team eeked out a non-league victory over Laguna Blanca Thursday afternoon, 10-8.

Carpinteria excelled in doubles, winning eight of nine matches. The teams of Josie Gordon and Maria Zamora and Jeanette Fantone and Athena Cuellar each swept. Alejandra Alvarez and Alejandra Garcia won two of their three sets as well.

"I was very happy with how we played a much improved Laguna doubles group," praised Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant. "We had to raise our games and I think we did."

In singles, No. 1 Kathryn Blair went 2-1, with her final win proving to be the difference maker in the overall match.

"[Kathryn] has been a little under the weather but really pulled out a gritty last set to put our team over the top," said Bryant.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 8-8 overall, though remain 0-6 in Tri-Valley League play. Carpinteria travels to Nipomo Friday.

