Carpinteria Wins on Road Again in Boys Soccer Playoffs

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria spread the offense around in a 3-1 CIF-SS boys soccer Division 6 second-round playoff victory at St. Margaret's in San Juan Capistrano on Wednesday.

Vincent Gonzales scored off a corner kick from Luis Garcia in the 13th minute to put the Warriors on the scoreboard.

In the 30th minute, Jose Jimenez showed off some great skill. He chest trapped a long ball sent in by defensive by Edgar Mendoza, turned and hit a one-time shot off the post and into the goal for a 2-0 lead.

Carpinteria made it 3-0 in the 75th minute, when Mario Jimenez was fouled inside the 18-yard box to earn a penalty kick. Garcia stepped up and converted the spot kick.

St. Margaret's avoided the shutout with a goal in the final two minutes.

Carpinteria goalkeeper Christian Estrada made eight saves and got solid support Edgar Mendoza, Abel Gutierrez, Diego Perez and Alex Ramirez, said coach Leonardo Quintero.

"Coming into this game, I asked our young men to carry over the momentum from our previous victory, repeat the intensity, play as a unit and capitalize the opportunities in front of goal." Quintero said. "Our coaching staff along with family, friends and community are proud of this team for leaving it all on the field and we look forward to playing at home this Saturday."

The Warriors will play host to University Prep.

