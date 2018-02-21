Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Wins on Road Again in Boys Soccer Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 21, 2018 | 8:33 p.m.

Carpinteria spread the offense around in a 3-1 CIF-SS boys soccer Division 6 second-round playoff victory at St. Margaret's in San Juan Capistrano on Wednesday.

Vincent Gonzales scored off a corner kick from Luis Garcia in the 13th minute to put the Warriors on the scoreboard.

In the 30th minute, Jose Jimenez showed off some great skill.  He chest trapped a long ball sent in by defensive by Edgar Mendoza, turned and hit a one-time shot off the post and into the goal for a 2-0 lead. 

Carpinteria made it 3-0 in the 75th minute, when Mario Jimenez was fouled inside the 18-yard box to earn a penalty kick. Garcia stepped up and converted the spot kick.

St. Margaret's avoided the shutout with a goal in the final two minutes.

Carpinteria goalkeeper Christian Estrada made eight saves and got solid support  Edgar Mendoza, Abel Gutierrez, Diego Perez and Alex Ramirez, said coach Leonardo Quintero.

"Coming into this game, I asked our young men to carry over the momentum from our previous victory, repeat the intensity, play as a unit and capitalize the opportunities in front of goal." Quintero said. "Our coaching staff along with family, friends and community are proud of this team for leaving it all on the field and we look forward to playing at home this Saturday."

The Warriors will play host to University Prep.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 