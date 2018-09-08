Carpinteria Wins One of Three Matches at First Serve Tourney

Tennis

Carpinteria girls tennis went 1-2 on the day at the First Serve Tournament at Marina High in Huntington Beach.

The Warriors lost to El Dorado 5-1 and fell to Yorba Linda on games, 35-33, and the teams tied in sets, 3-3. Both opponents are CIF-SS Division 1.

"We played well, moved and positioned ourselves well and started to play more offensively," said coach Charles Bryant about the Yorba Linda match.

Carpinteria finished the day with a 4-2 win over Marina of Division 3.

The Warriors got an 8-0 win from Karla Marin in singles. Angelina Torres also nabbed a singles win, 8-6. In doubles, Lexi Persoon/Jeannette Carrillo completed their tournament sweep by beating the Vikings team, 8-3. Josie Gordon/Amy Perez held on to beat Marina's No. 1 doubles team.

Carpinteria is now 5-3 overall.

