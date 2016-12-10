Carpinteria Wins Three of Five Matches at Los Altos Tournament

Water Polo

The Carpinteria girls water polo team went 3-2 over the weekend against stiff competition at the Los Altos Tournament.

The Warriors were led by freshman Sadie Mead, who scored seven goals, and seniors Leilanie Silva and Morgan Whitney who each scored six times.

Goalie Nicole Poulos amassed a whopping 59 saves over the five games, and notched an 11-0 shutout against West Covina in the final game.

Senior co-captian Alisa Lemere collected 24 steals in the tourney, including a single-game school record 13 in the matchup with West Covina.

Carpinteria takes some time off for winter break and resumes play on Jan. 10 against crosstown rival Cate.

