Carpinteria Wins Wild 23-4 Contest Against Rival Bishop Diego

Softball

Carpinteria softball jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning on Wednesday and never looked back, winning 23-4 at home against rival Bishop Diego.

Amanda Blair hit a grand slam to key the seven-run first effort for the Warriors. Blair also pitched three innings before freshman Kenna Mayer finished out the game.

Carp was able to pound 15 hits and hold the fort defensively.

The Warriors (13-6, 3-4) have wrapped their regular season and await the announcement of CIF playoff pairings on Monday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.