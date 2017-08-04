Carpinteria Woman Arrested on DUI, Evasion Charges After Highway 101 Pursuit

A Carpinteria woman was arrested Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 3 p.m., a patrolling deputy observed Carolyn Nordgren, 57, run a red light in downtown Carpinteria, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Nordfren fled at a high rate of speed onto northbound Highway 101, Hoover said.

“Nordgren continued to flee from deputies and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” Hoover said. “For the safety of the public and all involved, the pursuit was terminated on Highway 101 northbound at Summerland when a sheriff's deputy successfully conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) disabling the vehicle.”

A high-risk stop was conducted, and Nordgren was taken into custody without incident, Hoover said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Nordgren was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading a peace officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content over .08 percent, and driving on a suspended driver's license.

Her bail was set at $75,000.

