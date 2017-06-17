Carpinteria Woman Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Front of Her Home

A Carpinteria woman was fatally injured Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle in front of her home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Dora Perez, 55, was standing in her driveway in the 1300 block of Vallecito Place at about 7:15 a.m. while a family member was moving a nearby vehicle, Sgt. John Maxwell said.

“During the process of moving the vehicle, it suddenly sped out of control, striking Perez and pinning her against the wall of the house,” he said.

Maxwell said emergency personnel transported Perez by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The family member driving the vehicle was also transported to the hospital for what are believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries, Maxwell said.

“While the cause of the collision is currently under investigation, foul play, alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor,” he said.

