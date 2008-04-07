Carpinteria Woman Overturns Car at Sheffield Drive Ramp

Driver rescued and taken to hospital after vehicle leaves roadway, overturns on ramp and skids into tree.

A Carpinteria woman was rescued from her overturned car after she reportedly lost control of the vehicle Monday afternoon at the Sheffield Drive onramp on northbound Highway 101. The California Highway Patrol, Caltrans and the Montecito Fire Department all responded to the accident.

Penelope Ayala, 23, of Carpinteria, reportedly lost control of her 2007 Volkswagen Jetta around 1:42 p.m., as she approached the Sheffield Drive onramp. According to the CHP, the vehicle ran off the freeway’s right shoulder, over an embankment and onto the ramp, where it overturned and skidded on its roof across the ramp, finally striking a tree and coming to rest in several large bushes.

Ayala had major injuries to her left hand and arm, and had to be extricated from her car by rescuers from the Montecito Fire Department. She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The accident is under investigation by the CHP.