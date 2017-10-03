Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:58 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Woman, Oxnard Man Reportedly Among Las Vegas Dead

Friends say Denise Cohen and Derrick Bo Taylor were attending the Route 91 Festival where mass shooting killed 59 and injured more than 500

Denise Cohen of Santa Barbara and Derrick Bo Taylor of Oxnard reportedly were among the 59 people killed in the Sunday night massacre in Las Vegas. Click to view larger
Denise Cohen of Santa Barbara and Derrick Bo Taylor of Oxnard reportedly were among the 59 people killed in the Sunday night massacre in Las Vegas. (Contributed photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 3, 2017 | 1:11 p.m.

A Carpinteria woman and her boyfriend reportedly were among the 59 people killed in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

According to postings on Facebook, Denise Cohen of Carpinteria and Derrick Bo Taylor of Oxnard died in the attack on the Route 91 Festival, which also left more than 500 people injured, including at least one Santa Barbara couple.

A friend of Cohen and Taylor, Leana Orsua, shared the sad news on her Facebook page early Tuesday:

“With heavy heart, I have just confirmed the unbelievable news that Denise Cohen and Bo Taylor did not survive this horrific tragedy.”

As of midday Monday, there has been no official confirmation of their deaths from authorities in Las Vegas.

The couple reportedly was staying at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and never checked out. They also reportedly missed their airline flight home.

Friends had reached out to Noozhawk on Monday, saying they had been unable to reach either Cohen or Taylor.

The couple reportedly each have two grown sons.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Cohen's family to help defray funeral and released expenses.

The gunman — identified by Las Vegas police as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev. — unleashed the attack on the country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino across the street. Initial police reports said the gunman may have had fully automatic weapons among the arsenal he used in the massacre.

Police say Paddock was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in the hotel room.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

