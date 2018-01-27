Carpinteria Worn Down by Taller Malibu Team in 2nd Half

Boys Basketball

Malibu's size advantage wore down Carpinteria in the second half, and the Sharks pulled away to an 81-47 victory in a Frontier League basketball game.

Carpinteria played a good first half, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and trailed just 34-30 at halftime.

"I was very pleased with our aggressive play both on offense and defense in the half," coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We competed at a high level. The second half was a different story.

"Our effort was still good but the execution fell off some and they were able to start to take advantage of their size."

Carpinteria falls to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in league.

The Warriors play host to Bishop Diego on Saturday at 7 p.m.

