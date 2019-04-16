Carpinteria Wraps Up Undefeated Citrus Coast League Campaign

Tennis

With a championship at stake, the Carpinteria boys tennis team raised its game and beat Nordhoff 11-7 to captured the first-ever Citrus Coast League title on Tuesday.

"We really stepped up today and played well all around," coach Charles Bryant said. "I was very proud of the boys and how they upped their games to compete."

The match was tied 3-3 after the first round of sets before Carpinteria took charge. The Warriors won the second round 4-2 and never looked back.

In doubles, Ian McCurry/Esteban Zapata, Luke Nahooikaika/Cameron Gralewski and Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata had a strong day, all going 2-1 with their only loss coming to the Rangers' newly formed strong tandem.

In singles, Austin Stone went 3-0 and beat a tough Nordhoff player who had given him trouble in the previous two meetings. Carlos Costilla picked up a key win as he battled a persistent baseliner to win in a tiebreak "and really swing the momentum in our favor the rest of the match," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 17-4 overall and finishes the Citrus Coast League 9-0.

