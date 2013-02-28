Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:19 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Youth Pastor Charged With Molestation, Rape

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | February 28, 2013 | 7:27 p.m.

Louis Joseph Bristol
Louis Joseph Bristol

A high-school youth pastor at a Carpinteria church is facing multiple felony counts for allegedly raping and molesting two underage females, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Louis Joseph Bristol, 28, was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $2 million, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Bristol was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he surrendered to detectives at the sheriff’s Carpinteria substation, Hoover said.

Bristol worked as a youth pastor at the Carpinteria Community Church, and also as an assistant manager at the Holiday Inn Express in Carpinteria, Hoover said.

Click here to read a statement issued by the church.

Bristol is accused of using his positions at both locations to commit crimes against the two girls, Hoover said, adding that investigators believe there may be other victims.

“Mr. Bristol met the two teenagers at church, and is alleged to have sent them inappropriate text messages and photos,” Hoover said. “The investigation revealed that Mr. Bristol sexually molested and raped the victims.”

The alleged crimes occurred between late 2012 and early 2013, Hoover said, in vacate rooms at the hotel to which Bristol had access.

Hoover asked that anyone with information related to these crimes, or who can help identify others who may be victims, call Detective Chris Corbett at 805.684.5405 ext. 424 or the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 