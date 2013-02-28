Carpinteria Youth Pastor Charged With Molestation, Rape

A high-school youth pastor at a Carpinteria church is facing multiple felony counts for allegedly raping and molesting two underage females, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Louis Joseph Bristol, 28, was booked into County Jail, with bail set at $2 million, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Bristol was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he surrendered to detectives at the sheriff’s Carpinteria substation, Hoover said.

Bristol worked as a youth pastor at the Carpinteria Community Church, and also as an assistant manager at the Holiday Inn Express in Carpinteria, Hoover said.

Bristol is accused of using his positions at both locations to commit crimes against the two girls, Hoover said, adding that investigators believe there may be other victims.

“Mr. Bristol met the two teenagers at church, and is alleged to have sent them inappropriate text messages and photos,” Hoover said. “The investigation revealed that Mr. Bristol sexually molested and raped the victims.”

The alleged crimes occurred between late 2012 and early 2013, Hoover said, in vacate rooms at the hotel to which Bristol had access.

Hoover asked that anyone with information related to these crimes, or who can help identify others who may be victims, call Detective Chris Corbett at 805.684.5405 ext. 424 or the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

