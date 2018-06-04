Carpinterians Make the Most of Their Snow Day

Ten tons of the white stuff are trucked in by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce to make downtown a balmy winter wonderland

Despite sunny skies and balmy temperatures, there was snow Saturday in downtown Carpinteria.

The white stuff wasn't courtesy of Mother Nature, but rather the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, which had 10 tons of snow trucked in.

Linden Avenue downtown was closed to traffic to provide room for snow play and outdoor skating.

Those in attendance also were treated to music, a bicycle-safety obstacle course, a mobile bike shop, food trucks, films and other activities.

The event, which ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., was sponsored in part by Chase Bank.

