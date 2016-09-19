Carpinteria’s Balance Too Much for St. Bonaventure

Tennis

Athena Cuellar went 3-0 in singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Hali Schwasnick/Anna Artiaga swept three sets in Carpinteria's 16-2 girls tennis win over St. Bonaventure on Monday.

"We were very balanced winning eight of nine sets in both singles and doubles yet we had many competitive games and sets that we seemed to get the edge in," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Jeanette Fantone and Kathryn Blair each went 2-0 in singles, while Alejandra Garcia won a set and did an outstanding job filling in for an exhausted Fantone, Bryant said.

"Overall, it was definitely one of our better team matches. We seemed to get stronger as the match went on. Now if we can only pair that with a strong start we will be OK," said Bryant.

The Warriors (5-2) open Tri-Valley League play on Tuesday at Foothill Tech in Ventura.

