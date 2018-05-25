Carpinteria’s Bernardo Cardona, Amanda Blair Sign College Letters of Intent

Carpinteria student athletes Bernardo Cardona and Amanda Blair signed college letters of intent during a ceremony at school on Friday.

Cardona signed with Notre Dame College of Ohio and will compete in cross country and track, while Blair inked an offer to continue her softball career at College of New Rochelle in New York.

Blair is a three-time all-league player in softball and is among the top academic performers in her class. In addition, she is the drum major for the marching band is a member of the jazz and concert bands.

Cardona is a member of the cross country and track & field teams for the Warriors. He received Most Inspirational Award for both teams as a junior and was the cross country team captain as a senior.

Like Blair, Cardona is a top academic performer in his class.



